EFCC arrests ex-power minister, Sale Mamman, for alleged N22bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over an alleged N22 billion fraud, TheCable reports.

Sources told the newspaper that the ex-minister was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and has been detained at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The ex-minister had been accused of corruption in the execution of power projects during his time in office from 2019 to 2021.

He was accused of conspiring with some officials of the ministry to divert N22 billion earmarked for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects in Niger and Taraba State respectively.

