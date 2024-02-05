EFCC arrests Faith On The Rock Ministry G.O, Ebonyi, for N1.3bn fake grant scheme

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, for allegedly defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1.319 billion.

Ebonyi was arrested for allegedly defrauding his victims, comprising Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO, Theobarth Global Foundation, claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20 billion to assist the less-privileged in the society.

He allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters. Each subscriber was made to pay N1.8 million. Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1.391 billion. His subscribers were innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission stated that investigations by the EFCC showed that Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

“The Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them. The Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings”.

According to him, Ebonyi is still reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation.

“He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”

