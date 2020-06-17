EFCC arrests fake DSS officer for theft of foreigner’s hand bag at event attended by Buhari

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a 32-year-old Boniface Oburuku for theft of a hand bag belonging to an international guest from the Republic of Mauritius.

The bag contained her two Samsung mobile phones, an international passport, United States Dollars, Nigerian and Mauritian currencies.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, acting head, media publicity on Wednesday said Oburuku committed the crime on June 11, 2019 at an event organised by the EFCC to mark the year’s National Democracy Day and Anti-Corruption Summit at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Some of the guests in attendance at the event included President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian security chiefs, respected citizens and global leaders.

“For over one year, the suspect has been on the commission’s watch list and was eventually arrested in Lagos few days ago,” Oyewale said.

On how the suspect was tracked down, he quoted the team leader, Counter- Terrorism and General Investigations Unit of the EFCC, as saying that the operatives swung into action through an intelligence on the suspect all over the country, which showed that he was constantly on the move.

“From Mpape area of the FCT to Jabi and later to Gwagwalada, all in the FCT. He finally settled in Lagos where he was arrested.

“Investigations also revealed that, to breach security at the day’s event, Oburuku dressed smartly in a black suit and claimed to be of the Department of State Security (DSS) and was allowed access into the venue by security agents on duty without presentation of an invite,” the statement noted.

While confessing to the crime, Oburuku apologised to President Buhari, the EFCC and his Mauritian victim.

He called on others into fraudulent and criminal activities to turn a new leaf.

Oyewale said the commission would soon charge him to court.

