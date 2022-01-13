EFCC arrests fake General who claimed Buhari nominated him as army chief

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake army General, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, for alleged N270 million fraud in Lagos.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated him as the Chief of Army Staff and he needed a short grant to process the appointment.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 5 fake Army officers

The statement read: “The suspect also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now