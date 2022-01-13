News
EFCC arrests fake General who claimed Buhari nominated him as army chief
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake army General, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, for alleged N270 million fraud in Lagos.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated him as the Chief of Army Staff and he needed a short grant to process the appointment.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 5 fake Army officers
The statement read: “The suspect also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...