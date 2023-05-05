Metro
EFCC arrests fake police officer, 42 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters, including a fake police officer in Oyo State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Ibadan, said the suspects were arrested at Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following reports on their alleged fraudulent activities.
He said the police officer claimed he was attached to a police station in Ede, Osun State.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo
Uwujaren listed items recovered from the suspects as 11 exotic cars, several laptops, numerous iPhones, and Apple wristwatches.
Others are expensive video games and golden teeth worth millions of naira worn by one of the suspects.
“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.
