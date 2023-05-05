EFCC arrests fake police officer, 42 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 43 suspected internet fraudsters, including a fake police officer in Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Ibadan, said the suspects were arrested at Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following reports on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He said the police officer claimed he was attached to a police station in Ede, Osun State.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

Uwujaren listed items recovered from the suspects as 11 exotic cars, several laptops, numerous iPhones, and Apple wristwatches.

Others are expensive video games and golden teeth worth millions of naira worn by one of the suspects.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now