EFCC arrests fleeing Ponzi Scheme operator in Sokoto | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the operator of Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, in Sokoto State.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said Omotade-Sparks who has been at large, was finally arrested on Thursday.

According to him, the suspect has made useful statement to the commission’s operatives.

Uwujaren said: “Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.

“He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over N32 million.

“He had floated a phony online digital currency called ‘Pinkoin’ which lured many Nigerians to invest between N1,000 to N100,000 with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called ‘Pink Card’ to further confuse his victims.

“Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.

“The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”

