EFCC arrests fleeing Ponzi Scheme operator in Sokoto | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
EFCC arrests fleeing Ponzi Scheme operator in Sokoto
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the operator of Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, in Sokoto State.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said Omotade-Sparks who has been at large, was finally arrested on Thursday.
According to him, the suspect has made useful statement to the commission’s operatives.
Uwujaren said: “Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry, Lagos State, was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed.
“He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over N32 million.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests ponzi scheme operators in Port Harcourt
“He had floated a phony online digital currency called ‘Pinkoin’ which lured many Nigerians to invest between N1,000 to N100,000 with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called ‘Pink Card’ to further confuse his victims.
“Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.
“The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...