EFCC arrests General Overseer for alleged N3.9m fraud in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a cleric, Prophet Adeniyi James, for allegedly defrauding a member of his church of N3.9 million.

James is the General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Freedom City Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Saturday that the suspect was arrested by the commission’s operatives on April 2.

This, according to him, followed a petition by one Oluwole Babarinsa, to the commission.

The spokesman said: “Oluwole Babarinsa in the petition told EFCC that James called him out during a church programme sometime in 2021, and claimed that he had a revelation that he (victim) would travel abroad.

“The petitioner said the cleric, in the course of giving the revelation, asked him about his preferred country, to which he replied ‘Canada’ and they agreed to talk later to perfect arrangements for the trip.

“The petitioner said James later told him that he had a friend in Lagos who could help him facilitate his relocation to Canada, but for N1.7 million and N2.5 million for processing of flight ticket and travel documents, respectively.

“Babarinsa added that he had to sell some of his properties and took some loans before he could raise N3,980,000 which he gave the prophet to facilitate his quick relocation to Canada.

“After prolonged waiting with no result, the petitioner became agitated and began to query the prophet’s vision, prompting him to ask for a refund of his money.

“He said that all efforts and entreaties to the suspect to refund his money yielded no positive result.”

Oyewale said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigations.

