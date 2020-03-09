EFCC arrests hotelier, 79 other suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives had arrested a 30-year-old Oladimeji Olusegun Ogunfolaju, owner of Lakers Hotel and Lake County Entertainment in Lagos and 79 others over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The hotel, alleged to be a haven for internet fraudsters, is being guarded by armed security men from the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Navy.

A statement issued by the EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation on the hotel located at 29, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, the suspects’ arrest followed intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

The EFCC spokesman added: “In his statement, Ogunfolaju stated that he built the hotel, which houses a night club and a strip bar, from the proceeds of internet fraud in 2017.”

He said about 60 of the suspects had volunteered useful information leading to further investigation.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include exotic cars, jewelry, mobile phones, and some documents.

“They will soon be arraigned in court,” Orilade concluded.

