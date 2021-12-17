EFCC arrests Ibadan socialite, Ajayi, for alleged N25m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a popular socialite in Ibadan, Oyo State, Oluwabukola Temitope Ajayi, for alleged N25 million fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspect allegedly obtained the money from her victims by false pretence.

Uwujaren said the 42-year-old socialite was arrested following a series of petitions against her.

He added that the suspect claimed to be a registered dealer with a non-alcoholic beverages manufacturer in Ibadan and promised to supply products to complainants but failed after collecting money from them.

The statement read: “In one of the petitions, the suspect promised to supply a truckload of carbonated drinks worth N17.3 million to Mabera Trading Company and to one Altine Musa, both in Sokoto.

“She failed to do so. She also allegedly promised to supply soft drinks worth N7.6 million to one Bashiru Musa, a businessman also based in Sokoto and Ibadan but never did.”

“The suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigations.”

