EFCC arrests impersonator for alleged N19m fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old impersonator, Ume Clinton, for alleged N19 million fraud in Lagos.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the commission Clinton who posed as one of its officers defrauded a Belgian lady of €45,000 (N19million) .

The EFCC added that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

The statement read: Clinton was arrested on October 18, 2022, at No 46 Atoke Gbadebo Street, Isheri, Lagos, by men of the EFCC, following a news story published by an online platform: Foundation for Investigative Journalism, narrating how Clinton defrauded Axelle Mahieu, an educator working as a caregiver in Brussels, Belgium.

“The victim was surfing through her Facebook page in November 2021, when she saw that someone had sent her a message. The message was from Ume Clinton, who introduced himself as a ‘friend of a friend.’

“As they continued chatting in the following days, Clinton told Mahieu that he was an official of the EFCC, with a fake Identity Card and Nigerian Passport as proof.

“After several months of video calls and gaining Mathieu’s trust, Clinton allegedly proposed a cryptocurrency business to the victim and assured her of huge profit and secured capital.

“After convincing the Belgian, Clinton ended up defrauding her of €45,000.”

