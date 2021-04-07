EFCC arrests IT expert, six others for alleged internet fraud in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an Information Technology (IT) expert and six others for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested at MainStay Hotel along the Akala Express Area in Ibadan.

He said the operation followed series of intelligence reports linking the suspects with alleged fraudulent activities.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the suspects’ activities ranged from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses, and others.

He said a car, cell phones, laptops, and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigations.

