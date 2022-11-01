EFCC arrests Kogi Assembly candidate with N326m, $610,500 cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) House of Assembly candidate in Kogi State, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, with N326 million and $ 140,500 cash.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Atumeyi was arrested alongside one Joshua Dominic in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Sunday.

Atumeyi is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly

The EFCC operatives also arrested a former banker, Abdumalik Salau Femi, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on a bank by the syndicate.

Uwujaren said: “He (Abdulmalik) was picked up on Tuesday at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu, where a total sum of $470,000 was recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of a commercial bank by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4 billion.

“The syndicate allegedly moved N887 million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas limited from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States Dollars and purchase of high-end cars.

“Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fraud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik. Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police for an alleged N2 billion investment scam.

“He allegedly defrauded over 500 persons in a phony investment scheme. Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

