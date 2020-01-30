EFCC arrests landlord of suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters and a landlord in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and in Lagos State.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission arrested the 33-year-old landlord, Stanley Ejike Awam and 10 of his tenants, suspected to be internet fraudsters hibernating in his house.

A statement by the EFCC Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade said that “Awam was apprehended for allegedly providing shelter for the suspected internet fraudsters while the 10 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys were picked up at different locations of Ibadan metropolis following intelligence on their alleged illegal activities.”

The commission listed the names of the suspects as Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Shorefire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukeman Salam.

Others are Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed.

Items the anti-graft agency recovered from suspects include three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.

The operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, also on Wednesday arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

According to the EFCC, the suspects in Lagos were arrested in Westwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos “during a sting operation on Wednesday, following intelligence report received by the commission about their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Items also recovered from the suspects were a car, laptops and mobile phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC said.

