EFCC arrests man for alleged attempted N1.5m fraud, impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Anthony Ojemolon over an alleged attempt to obtain money under false pretences.

The EFCC spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale said in a statement that Ojemolon, 47, who claimed to be a Lagos-based builder, was arrested in Edo Wednesday.

According to him, the suspect also allegedly impersonated officials of the commission.

He said the suspect attempted to defraud a Libya returnee, Ehimen Peter, at his hometown in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The EFCC spokesman quoted the suspect as saying to the commission’s operatives: “I was in my village where I met some people discussing Peter, aka Senator, that he had hammered and I asked for his mobile number and decided to call him.

“I wanted to take my own share. So I told him to bring N1.5 million to settle people in EFCC who are looking for him and N150,000 for myself.”

