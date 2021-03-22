EFCC arrests man for alleged N17.4m, $6,300 fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday arraigned one Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang at the State High Court, Ikeja, for alleged fraud.

The commission, according to a statement on its Twitter handle, arraigned Yaniyang on a four-count charge of stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N17,449,000 and $6,300.

One of the charges read: “Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang, sometime in 2020 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N17,449,000 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira)from Valerie Okoli and her co-investors under the pretence that you would help them incorporate a company, and use the said fund to invest in Forex, which pretext you knew or ought to know is false.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out to him.

The EFCC counsel, Ayanfe Ogunsina, asked the court to pick a trial date and remand the defendant in a correctional facility.

But the defence counsel, Cyril Ebeh, informed the court that he had filed an application for his client’s bail

Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case till March 29.

by Oluwakemi Adelagun

