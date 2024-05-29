EFCC arrests man for spraying N200 notes in Gombe

The Gombe zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested one Zachariyya Muhammad in Gombe State for abusing the Nigerian currency, Naira.

This arrest comes amidst a continued crackdown by the EFCC on the abuse of the Naira.

This is as spraying and mishandling of banknotes are considered offences under Nigerian law.

Recall that April 2024, the Federal High Court in Lagos State, sentenced controversial crossdresser, Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine for abusing the currency.

A statement posted by the EFCC on Wednesday via its X page, noted that following Muhammad’s arrest, he was presented with a video showing him dancing and spraying N200 notes.

He, however, reportedly admitted to being the person in the video.

The statement read in part: “Muhammad was arrested on Saturday, May 25, 2024, based on intelligence linking him with the alleged spraying of Naira notes at G-Connect in Tunfure, Gombe State.

“Upon his arrest, he was shown a video where he was dancing and spraying Naira notes in N200 denomination. He admitted to being the one in the video.”

The anti-graft agency added that Muhammad will be charged in court once their investigation is complete.

