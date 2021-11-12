EFCC arrests man over alleged Bitcoin investment scam in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested one Precious Ofure Omonkhoa over an alleged Bitcoin investment scam in Lagos.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, said Omonkhoa was arrested in the Ikoyi area of the state on November 8.

According to Uwujaren, the suspect alleged posed as Moshem Chich, a Swedish national, to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

The statement read: “The suspect was arrested following credible intelligence received by the commission about his illegal activities.

“Omonkhoa claimed that he runs a Bitcoin scheme, where people invest money to make huge returns. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect engaged in a dating scam and had defrauded two victims in Canada.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed that he laundered the proceeds of his fraudulent activities by purchasing a piece of land worth $150,000 through Bitcoin from CASA-Cubana, a project being run by the Cubana Group.

“The sum of $50,000 was also found in his Bitcoin wallet. The suspect will soon be charged to court.”

