EFCC arrests NDDC director for alleged N25bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Director of Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, over alleged N25 billion fraud, TheCable reports.

Sources told the newspaper that the NDDC official was brought to the EFCC’s office in Abuja on Wednesday for questioning on his alleged involvement in the diversion of tax remittances in the commission.

Otu’s arrest, according to the sources, was part of the commission’s ongoing investigation of NDDC’s officials for alleged corruption in the interventionist agency.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere, for alleged N47bn fraud

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 ordered the forensic audit of the NDDC since its inception in 2001.

The auditors picked by the Federal Government to undertake the exercise had since submitted their report.

The president in June last year vowed to recover every kobo stolen from the NDDC before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now