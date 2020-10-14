Latest Metro

EFCC arrests nine for alleged internet fraud in Abeokuta

October 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday arrested nine persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Ibadan zonal office of the commission arrested the suspects during an early morning raid on their hideout at Aaya Camp, following sustained surveillance and intelligence on their suspected cyber crime activities.

The suspects, whose ages range between 21 and 31 are Tobi Idowu; Gbeminiyi Samuel; Adekunle Gafar; Wusu Taiwo; Agbabaidan Idris; Olaiya Olamide; Adediran Rotimi; Ikegbuka Junior and Ridwan Garuba.

READ ALSO: EFCC prays court to dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission in alleged N32.9bn fraud trial

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren,

Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC listed items recovered from the suspects to include two cars, laptops, phones, internet routers and automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */