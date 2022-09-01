EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested at Voque Hotel in the Mararaba area of the nation’s capital on August 30.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

He listed the suspects as Bassey Sunday Junior, Samson Zachariah, Ogonyi Jeremiah, Sunday Martins, Austin Yayison, Wilson Chinaza, Emmanuel Adeyi, Samuel Mark, and Emmanuel Bassey.

Items recovered from the suspects were 13 phones, three laptops, and a Harman/Kardon music box.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now