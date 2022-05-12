EFCC arrests owner of Yahoo Yahoo Academy, 16 trainees in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Afolabi Samad, owner of a Yahoo Yahoo Academy in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the 24-year-old was arrested in a sting operation alongside 16 of his students.

He said the youngsters who were between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma area of Abuja.

The EFCC spokesman revealed that Samad rented the 3 bedroom flat for N3million to impact the tricks of cyber-frauds on his apprentices for undisclosed fees.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, phones, charms, and two vehicles: a Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren added.

