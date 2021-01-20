EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested earlier in the day at Olomi area of Ibadan.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 10 suspects for alleged internet fraud In Lagos

According to him, the suspects’ arrest followed intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their alleged criminal activities.

He said: “Items recovered from the suspects include two vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

“The suspects are undergoing further interrogation, the indicted will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions