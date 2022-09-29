Metro
EFCC arrests siblings, 24 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two siblings and 24 others for alleged internet fraud in Oyo State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the brothers – Lateef Afeez Abiodun and Lateef Abdullahi Olalekan – were arrested at the Apete area of Ibadan on Tuesday.
The other suspects are – Awotunde Joseph Sunday, Ojekunle Ifakorede Apesinola, Oladepo Kayode Samuel, Emmanuel Michael Blessing, Shittu Hassan Taiwo, Olubanji Michael Remilekan, Bakari Ibrahim Oluwatosin, Nafiu Hassan Ayomide, Shittu Toheeb Ife, Kehinde Abiodun, Ibikunle Lolade Tanimola, Ahmad Sodiq Adekola, Joshua Sowemimo, Adeleke Adegoke Yusuf and Ahmad Ridwan Adeniyi.
The rest are – Lawal Ayomide Alani, Olayiwola David Olateju, Quincy Okonma, Omotayo Bright Happiness, Okunlaja Joshua Opeyemi, Olasantan Adewola Seyifunmi, John Uroko Amuta, Olaoye Ifasola Ifasegun, and Ayomide Adeleke Olamilekan.
One car, laptop computers, and exotic phones were recovered from the suspects.
