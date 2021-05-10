EFCC arrests six suspected fraudsters in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects identified as Edesiri Epete, Roland Francis, Kelvin Eyeno, Adebayo Oloye, Edwin Ochuko and Jonson Godwin were arrested in Abuja.

According to the anti-graft agency, five of the suspects were arrested between Wednesday and Friday last week at a hideout in Shimex Estate, Pyakasa, Abuja.

The other was said to have been arrested at Queens Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

EFCC said the arrest followed an actionable intelligence it received on the suspects’ suspicious lifestyle, which is not supported by any legitimate means of livelihood.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects were involved in romance scam on social media, using fake identities of Caucasian men or women to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned monies.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” the anti-graft body stated.

