Metro
EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in the Jahi and Dawaki areas of the city following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
He listed the suspects as Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Solomon Tochukwu, Okotie Kingsley, Benedict Akor, Samuel Anosike, and Samson Iffy.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests bank official for hoarding N29m new notes in Abuja
“Items recovered from them include; one Mercedes Benz car; two Lexus RX350s and Toyota Camry.
“Others are laptops, mobile phones, one international passport, and an expensive wristwatch.
“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...