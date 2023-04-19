EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in the Jahi and Dawaki areas of the city following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He listed the suspects as Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Solomon Tochukwu, Okotie Kingsley, Benedict Akor, Samuel Anosike, and Samson Iffy.



“Items recovered from them include; one Mercedes Benz car; two Lexus RX350s and Toyota Camry.

“Others are laptops, mobile phones, one international passport, and an expensive wristwatch.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman added.

