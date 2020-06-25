EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The commission’s spokesman, Mr. Dele Oyewale said in a statement the suspects’ arrest followed intelligence garnered overtime about their suspicious lifestyles.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in the Dawaki Model City Estate in Abuja.

Oyewale said: “The suspects are – Iyoriobhe Endurance (20), Peter Uyebitame (23), Emmanuel Akpobome (23), Samuel Odianose (24), Basil Ezenwa (24), and Dare Adegun (24).

“Items recovered from them include, one Mercedes Benz C350, four Matic, eight expensive phones and four laptops.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

