Metro
EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
He said two suspects were arrested on June 30 and four others the following day.
The statement read: “Four of the suspects – Obodoechina Caleb Chinedu, Offiah Darlington, Okwuosa Joseph, Kenneth Obi, and Obinna Patrick were arrested on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in a sting operation at No 2 Umuaba Street, New Haven Extension, Enugu, while two others, Chidera Owo and Ozuma Chukwuemeka Henry were nabbed on June 30, 2021, at No.6 Nwokolo Emene, besides Annunciation Hospital, Enugu.”
READ ALSO: INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC arrests 11 suspects in Enugu
Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, one Lexus ES 350 2011 model car, mobile phones, a Toyota Camry 2007 model, and a black Toyota Venza Car 2007 model.
Others were – A RX330 Lexus SUV, an IPhone X mobile phone, an iPhone 5, Infinix phones, iPhone 11 Pro and an Acura ZDX car.
“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” it added.
