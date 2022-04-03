EFCC arrests socialite Cubana Chief Priest for money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the nightlife aficionado was arrested at the Lagos airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.

Read also: EFCC arraigns car dealers for alleged violation of regulations

It was not immediately clear when he would be granted bail or the level of information officials had been able to squeeze from him as of Saturday night.

His arrest came weeks after another socialite Obi Cubana was arrested by the anti-narcotics agency NDLEA.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now