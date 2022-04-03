News
EFCC arrests socialite Cubana Chief Priest for money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest on charges bordering on money laundering and tax fraud.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the nightlife aficionado was arrested at the Lagos airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials hushed the development amidst pressure from his associates and family, who said the matter could complicate conditions for others likely connected to the alleged racket.
Read also: EFCC arraigns car dealers for alleged violation of regulations
It was not immediately clear when he would be granted bail or the level of information officials had been able to squeeze from him as of Saturday night.
His arrest came weeks after another socialite Obi Cubana was arrested by the anti-narcotics agency NDLEA.
