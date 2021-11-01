EFCC arrests socialite, Obi Cubana for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested a socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, for alleged money laundering.

He is being grilled by the EFCC operatives at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

A source told journalists the socialite was also accused of tax fraud.

He said: “Obi Cubana was arrested and brought to the EFCC headquarters on Monday afternoon over allegations of money laundering and tax fraud. He is being grilled by detectives as we speak.”

The businessman hosted a lavish burial ceremony for his late mother in Oba, Anambra State, in July.

The public display of affluence at the event led many to question the source of Cubana’s wealth.

