EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for alleged internet fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested a soldier, Lance Corporal Ajayi Kayode, and 26 others for suspected internet fraud in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The EFCC said in a statement the soldier was arrested during an early morning raid on a building in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state.

According to the commission, the raid followed intelligence report from members of the public about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Also arrested were – Kalu Emmanue, Hassan Sunday, Odinaka David Okem, Victor Ochiabuito, Christopher Prince, Victor Ologhu, Alex Aka; Miracle Onyekwere, Habeeb Ayomide, Olakunle Ajeigbu, Rasheed Olanrewaju, and Salam Hakeem.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests three corps members, 19 undergraduates over internet fraud

Others were – Adeniran Nurudeen, Opeyemi Ojo Chris, Derrick Moris, Shehu Oluoti, Fuad Akinbayo, Babatunde Idowu, Uzo Igwe Nathaniel, Debowale Adedoyin, Shegun Emmanuel, Godswill Maduchem, Samson Kazeem, Oluwatobi Oluwatoba, Olaitan Ajao and Oyindamola Kareem.

The statement read: “Kayode told EFCC investigators that other suspects were his friends and they had been teaching him how to make money through cybercrime.

“Items recovered from the suspects include diamond jewelry, exotic cars and expensive phones.

“The suspects will be charged to court soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions