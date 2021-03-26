 EFCC arrests son, mother for alleged N50m internet fraud | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

EFCC arrests son, mother for alleged N50m internet fraud

Published

2 hours ago

on

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested Ibeh Theophilus Uche, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, 10 Kobo Wine Place, Ikotun, Lagos alongside his mother for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud to the tune of about N50 million in Lagos.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, head, media and publicity of the commisssion made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested recently in his room in Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, following credible intelligence reports about his alleged criminal activities.

During interrogation, Uche, who presents himself variously as Rachael Armstrong, Keanu Reeves, Rebekah Schwarzenberger, Keanu Private, Elizabeth Hortman and Stefan Paulson, reportedly confessed to being into Bitcoin investment scam, romance scam and identity theft.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns three fake customs officers for alleged fraud

The suspect was said to have also confessed to have defrauded his victims to the tune of about N50m, since he started the criminal activities in 2020.

Uwujaren in the statement, explained that investigations revealed the suspect had been using a First Bank account belonging to his mother, who is one of his accomplices, to launder the proceeds of his alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspect are one iPhone 11 Pro Max; one iPhone 12 pro max; two MacBook Pro laptops; a PlayStation 5; an iPad and a small Nokia touch phone.

Others are a Mercedes Benz S550 2015 Sedan car and a Lexus RX 350 SUV 2016, among other items.

He said the suspect will soon be charged to court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports4 hours ago

‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports19 hours ago

The Gambia secures first-ever Nations Cup qualification

The Gambia have secured their ticket to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Angola 1-0 at home...
Sports1 day ago

‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Sports1 day ago

Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification

The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
Sports1 day ago

‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini

It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...

Latest Tech News

Latest5 hours ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest1 day ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech2 days ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest2 days ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest3 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
Latest4 days ago

HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...