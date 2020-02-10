EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudster on FBI wanted list

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday it has arrested a 38-year-old man, Festus Abiona, who was indicted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for alleged involvements in internet fraud.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, said the suspect has been on the FBI wanted list for eight months.

He said: “Abiona had been on the wanted list of the Commission for more than eight months over the alleged fraud case before luck ran against him and he was finally arrested in his hideout.

“The anti-graft agency was able to fish him out last week Wednesday in his beautifully built duplex in Arepo, Ogun state.”

According to him, the suspect, on sighting the EFCC operatives flushed all his SIM cards into the toilet and destroyed all his Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) to destroy evidence.

“Although the suspect had refused to make a statement since his arrest, he would soon be arraigned in court,” the EFCC spokesman added.

