EFCC arrests suspected owners of ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ school in Edo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two suspected owners of a fraud coaching center otherwise known as “yahoo” school, alongside their students in Benin, Edo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “The yahoo school owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their students were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the commission.

“The seven others are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.”

The EFCC spokesman said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigations.

