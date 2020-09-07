EFCC arrests three over alleged internet fraud in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The trio were arrested by the Abuja zonal office of the commission over their alleged involvement in romance scam, identity theft and other internet-related fraud.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, media and publicity on Monday, gave the names of the suspects as Ajayiton Harry (27), Okoro Daniel (28) and Oziegbe Precious Ehijele (27).

READ ALSO: INTERPOL arrests 2 Nigerians allegedly involved in scamming German company of Covid-19 funds

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested in their hideout in Flat G2, Plot 334, Dawaki, behind News Engineering, Abuja, following intelligence volunteered by concerned citizens in the area.

“Items recovered from the suspects include, two Lexus R350 SUV, three laptops and expensive phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions