EFCC arrests three suspected internet fraudsters at Ilorin airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at the Ilorin International Airport in Kwara State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

He listed the suspects as Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus, and Wasiu Babatunde.

Uwujaren said: “Two of the suspects – Ipadeola and Badmus – flew in from Lagos and landed at the Ilorin airport at about 11:56 p.m. into the waiting hands of the eagle-eyed operatives of EFCC.

“The third suspect, Babatunde, was arrested on August 6 following actionable intelligence.

“Preliminary investigations about their activities showed that the suspects possessed several fraudulent documents on their devices.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to ownership of different brands of phones and laptops recovered from them at the point of arrest.

“They will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.”

