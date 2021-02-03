EFCC arrests two brothers for ATM card fraud in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested two brothers, Samson Adayi and Jacob Adayi, for an alleged Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraud in Makurdi, Benue State.

The brother, according to a statement issued by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, specialize in stealing innocent citizens ATM cards and use such to transfer funds from victims’ accounts to a Point of Sale (POS) terminal, for subsequent withdrawal.

He said: “The suspects have numerous accounts which they used in carrying out their fraudulent activities.”

Items recovered by EFCC from the suspects include 29 ATM cards of different banks, N51,000 cash, Infinix X683 phone, two small Itel phone, one ear Bluetooth, one 9mobile and Airtel SIM cards.

“The suspects will soon be changed to Court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.

