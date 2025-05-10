EFCC arrests two Chinese, 6 Nigerians for illegal mining in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight people, including two Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The suspects are Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, and Saidu Shuaibu.

He said the suspects were apprehended on Friday following credible intelligence received by the commission and detailed surveillance of their activities.

“At the point of arrest, operatives recovered three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, along with other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals.

Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of suspected low-grade lithium, ATM cards, international passports, four LED flashlights, and various documents relevant to the investigation.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations,” the statement read.

