Metro
EFCC arrests two clerics, 5 others for alleged internet fraud in Kwara
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said that the suspects were arrested at a hotel close to a popular mall in Ilorin.
He said that among the suspects were two clerics and a serving corps member.
READ ALSO:EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Kogi
The spokesman added that preliminary investigations revealed that the two clerics were hired and lodged in the hotel to offer spiritual help to some of the suspects.
Uwujaren further said the suspects, who had volunteered useful information, would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.
He said the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has enjoined youths to make hardwork their watchword and shun all forms of corrupt activities.
