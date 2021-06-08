EFCC arrests two men for alleged N77.7m, N24.2m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two men for alleged fraud in Lagos.

The two men – Emmanuel Obiyan and Razaq Wasiu Adeyiga – were arrested by the commission’s operatives for alleged N77.7 million and N24.2 million fraud respectively.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said Obiyan was arrested on June 3 for allegedly collecting the funds under a false pretence.

He said: “The complainants, Stephen Chinemelum and Emeka Chinemelum, alleged that their father, the late Daniel Chinemelum, sometime in July 2015, entered into a partnership agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Obiyan for the formation of Fedan Courtyard Home Services Limited, a real estate company.

“According to the complainants, the late Chinemelum, who was the Principal Partner, allegedly paid the sum of N52 million into the suspect’s Zenith Bank account number 1011861572 as an equity contribution to the business.

“The complainants further alleged that the suspect, however, failed to render account of the business at the expiration of the five-year duration of the agreement.

“Efforts by the complainants to retrieve the money proved abortive, thereby necessitating the complaint to the commission.”

For Adeyiga, he allegedly presented himself to one Ahmed Garba Shinkafi as a businessman dealing in importation of automobiles from the United States and Europe.

“The complainant alleged that he paid the sum of N25million for the purchase of a Lexus SUV into the suspect’s account number 0136968208 domiciled in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect, however, reneged on his promise and diverted the money to his personal use.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Uwujaren added.

