EFCC arrests varsity student for alleged $4,801 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested a university student, Okhipo David, for an alleged $4,801 fraud in Kaduna.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said the suspect was arrested on March 15.

He added that David had sometime in November 2012 presented himself as a staff of a new generation bank, requested the account details of a complainant in order to update some information on the account.

The complainant, according to the EFCC spokesman, suspected fraud and declined his request.

Uwujaren said: “But he let down his guard when another call came from the same telephone number in the same month, requesting for his token details. He volunteered the information without sensing danger.

“However, moments after giving out the token details, the victim began receiving debit alerts on his Dollar account to the tune of $4,801.42. He later reported the incident to his bank but till date, no refund was made; hence the decision to seek the intervention of the EFCC.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect used four other accounts for the illegal withdrawals and transfer from the complainant’s account. The accused also conspired with his roommate to use his account to receive money from the victim’s account.

“Documents suspected to be fraudulent were also recovered from his email. The suspect will soon be charged to court.”

