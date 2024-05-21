EFCC arrests woman for naira abuse in Gombe

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested a young woman, Janty Emmanuel, for alleged abuse of the Naira.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the woman was arrested for spraying Naira notes at a social event in Gombe State.

The statement read: “Upon arrest, the suspect was shown the video where she was dancing at G-Connect, Tumfure, Gombe State, and spraying N1,000 denomination of the Naira notes.

“She admitted committing the crime and shall be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

