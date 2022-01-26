Metro
EFCC arrests ‘yahoo boy’ with charms in Lagos
A Lagos-based Disc Jockey (DJ), Michael Jackson has been arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The anti-graft agency disclosed this on Wednesday, in a statement made available to press.
According to the statement, Michael is suspected to be an internet fraudster, and was arrested after “credible intelligence” was received by the Commission.
The EFCC noted that Michael Jackson was arrested on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in Internet fraud, adding that fetish items were found in his possession.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night
The statement reads: “Jackson, who poses as Ella, a transgender woman, allegedly defrauded unsuspecting victims of millions of Naira.
“The suspect, who also claimed to be a Disc Jockey, DJ, had in his possession fetish items, which he claimed was ‘for grace and success’.”
