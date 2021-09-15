EFCC begins probe into finances of TB Joshua’s Synagogue church

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced indepth investigation into alleged financial misappropriation leleved against the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) after a petition was sent to the anti-graft agency by a group in the church.

Confirming this in a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency is acting on a petition against some members of the church trustees claiming that it “discovered a huge financial misappropriation involving the new SCOAN Board of Trustees Chairperson, Evelyn Joshua, the widow of the late founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua, and some church workers and disciples.”

The petition sent to the EFCC made available to Ripples Nigeria, reads in part:

“In view of the discovery of huge cases of financial misappropriation perpetrated in the past few months, reckless individualism and unimaginable acts grossly antipodal to the sanctuary with the passing of the founder, the church leadership headed by the new Chairman of the Board of Trustess, Evelyn Joshua, some church workers and disciples, took steps to secure certain critical assets of the church with an authorisation for a comprehensive audit of the activities of the church.

“This exercise involved some category of church workers, including disciples and it is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harassment whatsoever to any person or group of persons.”

Uwujaren who also confirmed receipt of the petition, said:

“I can confirm that the EFCC is investigating a petition from the SCOAN. That is the much I can speak on at the moment.”

