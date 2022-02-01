EFCC being used against me by those afraid of my 2023 presidential ambition —Okorocha

Presidential hopeful and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has argued that his recent ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was being orchestrated by those who want to tarnish his image ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ripples Nigeria reported yesterday, that the EFCC filed a 17-count charge of fraud against the Imo West Senator, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The charges were filed few hours after Okorocha declared his intention to run for President in 2023.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning show on Tuesday, Okorocha argued that the EFCC was only acting a script by people who may be threatened by his presidential ambition.

He said, “For the past two years, I have suffered hate and on the EFCC case, they asked the judge to resign from the case so that they can achieve their Mandates. The commission has repeatedly refused to stop the harrassment while flouting my human rights.

“This type of intimidation should not be allowed to happen and someone is giving the EFCC orders in order to tarnish my image over my presidential ambition.”

While proving his innocence on the case, he urged the public to consult the Code of Conduct Bureau on his assets before, during and after his eight-year tenure as governor.

“Anyone can go to CCB files and compare what I had before and after my tenure as governor; these tactics by the EFCC is diversionary, but my hands are tied in order to prevent talks of fight against a government I am a part of.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

