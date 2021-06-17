EFCC boss, Bawa, explains why his predecessors were ‘disgraced’ out of office

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, has explained the reason for the unceremonious exit of his predecessors as ‘corruption fighting back’.

Bawa stated this on Thursday while speaking at the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

The EFCC boss said there were reasons why occupiers of the office will be considered as enemies by persons whom they had denied the enjoyment of an illegally acquired wealth.

READ ALSO: Why we don’t investigate some petitions —EFCC boss, Bawa

According to him, people who had been made to relinquish illegally acquired assets always go out to embarrass and get their pound of flesh from the official deemed to have been their nemesis.

Meanwhile, Bawa alleged that some persons had already started a move to tarnish his image, moving around and securing services of media outlets to execute the plot against him.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions