EFCC boss, Bawa, vows to resign if asked to go outside the law | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has made a solemn pledge to resign if he is asked to do anything against his conscience.

Bawa made this promise during a guest appearance on Saturday, March 27, on One-on-One, a programme on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to the EFCC chairman, he will be guided by the law in all his actions.

Bawa said the fight against corruption is a difficult task that should not be left in the hands of EFCC alone, and urged Nigerians to stop glorifying corruption and corrupt people in society.

“We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria. We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in the society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income.”

“In winning the fight against corruption, we are engaging all stakeholders including religious leaders, community leaders, and others.

“We are going to embark on massive public enlightenment to sensitise people on the need to shun corruption in all its forms.

“I will continue to do what is right. The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment.”

