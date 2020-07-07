EFCC boss Magu risks suspension as AGF Malami lists 22 ‘sins’

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may be suspended from office, as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami has allegedly listed 22 offences he claims Magu has committed while in office.

This was among the fallout of the invitation extended to him on Monday, where he was reportedly quizzed for several hours, and later detained in a police cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) a source told The Nation.

The sources said, “By not allowing him to go back to his office was an indication that he might be suspended.

“It is obvious that the Presidency has concluded plans to look for a new candidate for the office”.

The quizzing of Magu is expected to continue on Tuesday, as the AGF is said to have submitted a list of about 22 offences he is accusing the EFCC boss of having committed before the panel headed by headed by Justice Isa Ayo Salami, a retired president of the Court of Appeal.

Some of the 22 allegations are as follows:

Alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds

Declaration of N539billion as recovered funds instead of N504b earlier claimed

Insubordination to the office of the AGF by not seeking his approval on some decisions

Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Alleged late action on the investigation of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) leading to legal dispute

Not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former Executive Director of First Bank

Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by Nigerian Navy leading to the loss of crude

Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu’s Boys

Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF

Alleged sales of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends

Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

