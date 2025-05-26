EFCC boss warns Nigerians against condemning Tompolo over alleged Naira abuse (Video)

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has warned Nigerians against condemning former commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, over an alleged mutilation of Naira notes.

Olukoyode made the call in an interview on Sunday following calls by Nigerians for the agency to arrest and prosecute Tompolo after a video showed a man spraying Naira notes during the ex-militant leader’s 54th birthday party recently.

The trending video had led to many Nigerians daring the EFCC to arrest Tompolo and charge him for Naira abuse like they did to other offenders including celebrities like popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment last year.

Recently, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and comedian Ayo Makun, also known as AY, were interrogated by the EFCC for allegedly spraying Naira notes at the wedding of Ojo’s daughter.

Another socialite, E-Money was arrested and immediately flown to Abuja for interrogation for abusing the currency at an event.

Several weeks after the EFCC vowed to question Tompolo, many Nigerians are still waiting for the commission to match its word with actions by inviting the ex- militant leader.

However, with the calls for Tompolo’s arrest gaining momentum, Olukoyode has pleaded with Nigerians not to condemn the former militant leader over what he termed as mere allegations.

He urged Tompolo would be given a fair hearing before any action is taken against him.

“Nigerians please dont condemn Tompolo for a mere allegation let’s give him fair hearing.

“We have subjected the video to forensic analysis because these days people can create such videos,” the EFCC chairman said in another video which has made many wonder if the commission is afraid of apprehending Tomopolo.

“Nigerians please dont Condemn Tompolo for a mere Allegation let’s give him fair hearing, we have subjected the video to Forensic Analysis because these days people can create such videos” – EFCC Chairman says the video of Tomopolo Abusing Naira is a mere allegation and that… pic.twitter.com/jVZd8xzjpz — Chudé (@chude__) May 26, 2025

