Politics
EFCC brands Lekki hotbed of cybercrime in Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has branded the Lekki area of Lagos as the hotbed of cybercrime in Nigeria.
In a post titled: “Lekki now hotbed of cybercrime – EFCC,” posted on its Facebook page on Friday, the commission revealed that 402 suspects were arrested in the area in three months.
EFCC listed Ajah, Badore, Victoria Garden City, Sangotedo and Oniru areas of Lekki as hub of internet fraudsters in the state.
According to the anti-graft agency, many of the suspected fraudsters arrested in the area were between the ages of 25 and 34 years.
It wrote: “Lekki, the fast-developing upper-middle-class area of Lagos Metropolis, is emerging as the new hub of internet-related fraud in Nigeria.
“Data from the investigation activities of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for the second quarter of 2021, indicates that Lekki District is the preferred location for all manner of cyber fraud syndicates.
“Between April and June 2021, the Advance Fee Fraud and Cyber Crime Sections of the Command recorded a total of 402 internet-related fraud arrests. While the Advance Fee Fraud Section was responsible for 243 arrests, the Cyber Crime Section executed 18 sting operations which resulted in 159 arrests, from which 13 convictions have so far been recorded.
“Of the 159 suspects arrested by the Cyber Crime Section, 70 are from Lekki, comprising communities such as Ajah, Badore, Victoria Garden City, Sangotedo, and Oniru.
“Ajah accounted for 24 suspects, while Oniru and Sangotedo had 14 and 13 suspects respectively. Badore had 8 suspects. Neighbouring Ikoyi and Eko Atlantic had two and one suspect each. Ikorodu and Alagbado on the Lagos Mainland make up the remainder.
“The suspects are mostly millennials, with 82 of them aged between 25-34 years, which speaks to the fact that most of the individuals arrested are either still in school, recent graduates, or university dropouts.”
