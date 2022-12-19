EFCC cautions Nigerians against vote-buying in 2023

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Monday, cautioned Nigerians against vote-buying ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bawa, who spoke at a one-day summit organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, noted that when electorates sell their votes they lack the power to demand accountability and transparency from elected public officers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hadiza Gamawa, the EFCC chief advised Nigerians not to succumb to the antics of politicians who are bent on snatching their future, and that of their children through vote-buying.

He added that vote-buying remains one of the major obstacles to credible elections in the country.

He said: “They fail to realize that when they sell their votes, they also give up their rights to demand for transparency and accountability from the elected leaders. They sell their future and that of their unborn children for an insignificant and greatly under-valued sum.

“We urge all Nigerians desirous of a better future, not to be cajoled into relinquishing their right to good governance, but to make deliberate and concerted efforts aimed at guiding their informed choices when casting their votes.

“We must collectively work to ensure we change the narrative around the current practice of deceptive election as that will not only translate to a flawed political recruitment process but will result in a great disservice to our dear Country, Nigeria.”

